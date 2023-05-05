ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been convicted in Chemung County for his involvement in a larceny taking place back in December 2021, Chemung County District Attorney’s Office says.

Chemung County District Attorney Weeden Wetmore announced on Friday, May 5, that Russell Crainey, III, 37, was convicted for crimes of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a class D felony, and Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree.

Wetmore’s Office alleges that Crainey stole more than $3,000 from the Gold, Silver and Diamond Store in Elmira Heights by depositing a false check made payable from the store to him,

Wetmore’s Office says that Crainey altered the amount of money listed on the check from $416 to $4,160.

An employee of the store presented in trial testimony which identified Crainey as the person who was given the check in exchange for jewelry.

An assistant manager in the fraud department from Visions Federal Credit Union also spoke during the trial, testifying to the mobile deposit of the check and the withdrawals from Crainey’s bank account.

During the trial, Crainey testified that his boyfriend had impersonated him, and testified that while he was asleep, Crainey’s boyfriend unlocked Crainey’s cell phone using Crainey’s finger to unlock his bank account, and from there deposited the altered check.

The release states that the jury deliberated for around an hour and a half before returning its guilty verdict.

Crainey is facing up to seven years in prison for both charges, his sentencing has been scheduled for July 10, 2023, at 9 a.m.