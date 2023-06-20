PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been sentenced to jail time and will have to pay up thousands of dollars in connection to raids at multiple Fat Daddy’s sticker shops in the Finger Lakes last year.

According to the Yates County District Attorney’s Office, Corey Keller was found guilty of Attempted Grand Larceny and Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon. The DA’s Office said Keller was sentenced to 100 days in the Yates County Jail.

As part of his sentence, Keller was also ordered to pay $11,074 to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance.

Keller was one of seven people charged in a 24-count indictment last fall in connection to the March 2022 raids at multiple Fat Daddy’s sticker shops in Chemung, Schuyler, Yates, and Monroe Counties. Other charges in the indictment also accused them of having a combined 242 pounds of cannabis across the four locations, tampering with evidence, illegally owning weapons, and submitting false tax documents to the state.