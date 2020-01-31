Man dead after a police standoff in Deposit

BINGHAMTON, NY – A man is dead after a standoff in the Delaware County Town of Deposit.

According to New York State Police, Clint Stevens of Binghamton was killed after a long standoff that forced police to close off a section of Route 8 between China and Michigan Hollow Roads.

The 34-year old Stevens was alone when police arrived at around 2 PM Wednesday and allegedly had more than one long gun in his possession.

Reinforcements arrived, after which Stevens ditched one long gun, holding on to the other, and left the house, which is owned by his parents.

Stevens admitted to being high on methamphetamine, and began holding the gun to his stomach.

He then took more methamphetamine in front of the officers when more reinforcements arrived.

He became confrontational with negotiators, at which point he reentered the residence.

Stevens proceeded to break windows, and even fired shots out of the house through the windows at a Bearcat Tactical Vehicle.

He then suddenly exited the house, aimed a rifle and a handgun at officers, and was shot and killed.

Police were still on the scene as of this afternoon.