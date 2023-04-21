BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Police in Bath have announced the arrest of a man on Thursday following an investigation in the village.

According to police, 29-year-old Derrick A. Mack-Vasquez was arrested on Thursday, April 20, after they claims he had violated an active order of protection.

Police say they went to an apartment on E. William Street in Bath and found Mack-Vasquez hiding between the toilet and a wall inside the apartment.

Police were able to remove Mack-Vasquez from the situation and arrest him. Following the arrest, police say Mack-Vasquez suffered a medical event while in police custody and was released and turned over to medical agencies for medical care.

Around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, police were notified by the hospital that Mack-Vasquez has fled the emergency room on foot prior to being discharged after police say he fled to evade police and escape pending felony charges.

Police say they located him underneath brush in the woods attempting to hide from law enforcement, Mack-Vasquez was then taken into custody.

Mack-Vasquez is being arrested on the charges of one count of Criminal Contempt in the first degree, a Class E Felony, and one count of Resisting Arrest, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Police say Mack-Vasquez was transported to Steuben County Jail for CAP arraignment.