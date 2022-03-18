ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Owego man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempting to kidnap a teen girl in the City of Elmira over two years ago.

Ryan Benjamin, 40, was sentenced in the Chemung County Court on March 18 for the attempted kidnapping, according to Elmira Police and District Attorney Weeden Wetmore. EPD said he will also have five years of post-release supervision.

Benjamin was arrested in February 2020 for following a 14-year-old for 250 yards on Fulton Street on Elmira’s southside just before noon. The girl told police that Benjamin followed her first from across the street before crossing over behind her and picking up his pace. She said that Benjamin then told her that he had a knife and that if she ran, he would chase her, catch her and hurt her. The girl ignored the threats and continued to walk.

She entered a nearby Rite Aid and said Benjamin stayed outside at the edge of the parking lot, watching her in the store before leaving back in the direction of his car. He was located and arrested the next day in the City of Ithaca.

Surveillance footage from multiple sources was reviewed by officers and the victim’s accounts were found to be accurate.

Benjamin was indicted later that month and convicted in November 2021.