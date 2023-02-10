BEAVER DAMS, N.Y. (WETM) — Police have released the name of the man involved in a fatal structure fire in January.

According to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Andy R. Mattison was identified as the victim of a garage fire on Hornby Road in Beaver Dams.

Police say the fire occurred in the early morning hours of Jan. 15 when firefighters discovered Mattison during their battle with putting out the fire.

Police confirmed through the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control that the cause of the fire was determined to be accidental and involved the woodstove.