Man indicted for Big Flats DWI with three young kids in car

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – A man was indicted for driving while intoxicated over the summer while three children under 10 were in the car.

Court documents said that Rivers was driving on State Route 352 in Big Flats on July 7, 2021, with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08-percent or more. The indictment also said there were three children in the car—a 7-year-old, a 5-year-old, and a 4-year old.

Terrance Rivers was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Juryon four felony counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated, one felony count of driving while under the influence of alcohol, and one count of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

The indictment says that Rivers previously had his driver’s license revoked in New York State.