HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – One person has been indicted for allegedly starting the fire that injured one person at a motel in Horseheads early this year, according to the Chemung County Court.

Kaseem Lewis was indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury in connection to the January 26, 2022 fire. The indictment said that Lewis allegedly started a fire in room 236 of Americas Best Value Inn in Horseheads while other people were in the building.

Lews has been indicted on one count of 2nd-degree Arson.

The fire damaged the building and injured at least one person, according to the Horseheads Fire Department. Approximately 70 to 100 others were displaced, prompting Catholic Charities and the Red Cross to find lodging for them.

Horseheads Fire told 18 News in January that the burn victim ran down from his room into the lobby. That person was transported by Erway Ambulance to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa.

