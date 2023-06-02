CATLIN, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury on multiple charges in regard to an incident that took place on May 15 in the Town of Catlin.

According to the indictment, Nicholas R. Thomas was indicted on the charges of Burglary in the Second Degree and Grand Larceny in the Third Degree.

The documents allege that Thomas broke into a house on Post Creek Road in the Town of Catlin on May 15, and stole property in excess $3,000.

According to the indictment, Thomas stole eight guns belonging to the homeowner, valued at $17,750.