LIBERTY, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police are asking for more information a shooting that left one man dead in Tioga County Friday afternoon.

PSP out of Mansfield said the shooting happened around 3:00 p.m. at the Liberty Park & Ride near the PA 414 and U.S. 15 interchange in Liberty.

An unknown hispanic male was killed in the shooting, according to the police report.

Police said a black Ford Explorer driven by the victim and a red sedan driven by the shooter were involved in the incident.

PSP didn’t release any more information on the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Mansfield at 570-662-2151.