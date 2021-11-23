Man reported missing in Bradford County; last seen in October

Monroeton, Pa. (WETM) – A 35-year-old man last seen in mid-October has been reported missing from Bradford County.

Timothy Ray Mosier Jr. was last seen on October 12, 2021, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. He allegedly was seen running from his house into the woods.

He is white, 5’8″, 200 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair, though he prefers to keep his head shaved, according to the report. He also has a mustache and beard.

The report also says he has tattoos, including a woman with a needle, demons, and various tattoos on his arms and chest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at (570) 265-2186.