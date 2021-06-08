Man rescued after 75 ft. fall at Buttermilk Falls State Park

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – A man was rescued on Tuesday after he fell roughly 75 feet inside the gorge trail at Buttermilk Falls State Park in Ithaca.

Tompkins County Dispatch received a 911 call just before 8 am from hikers on the gorge trail stating there was a man who was off the trail and needed help.

The Ithaca Fire Department and Bangs Ambulance responded and found that the man was on a ledge atop a waterfall inside the gorge. Crews used a rope system to lower themselves down to the victim and when Rescuers made contact with the man, he stated that he had an ankle injury and needed help getting out.

The man was secured inside a rescue basket and raised 75 feet back up to the gorge trail where he was immediately attended to by paramedics.

Courtesy Ithaca Fire Department

Courtesy Ithaca Fire Department

Courtesy Ithaca Fire Department

Courtesy Ithaca Fire Department

Courtesy Ithaca Fire Department

NYS Parks employees transported the man out of the park to a waiting ambulance by UTV. Along with personnel from Bangs Ambulance and NYS Parks staff, Ithaca FD was also assisted by NYS Park Police.

The Ithaca Fire Department says the rope rescue at Buttermilk took approximately three hours.