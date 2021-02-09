Man wanted for trying to hit Owego police officer, chased throughout the Twin Tiers

BRADFORD COUNTY – (WETM) – According to a release from the Sayre Police Department, a chase took place over the weekend after Maxwell J Harvey-Sampson attempted to strike an Owego Police Officer with his vehicle.

Owego police as well as Waverly police pursued Sampson who was traveling south on North Elmira Street. Sampson then turned left on Hugh Street traveling at the speed limit or just below.

According to police, the emergency lights and siren were both activated as Sampson refused to pull over. According to Sergeant Bruce Hoffman, Sampson continued driving, failing to stop at over 20 stop signs and multiple quote ‘solid red traffic lights during the pursuit”.

As the chase continued, Sampson drove into the borough of Sayre where he almost struck a vehicle and continued to drive around Sayre, Athens Borough and Athens Township.

According to police reports Sampson continued being pursued by multiple agencies where he was then clocked traveling 80 MPH in a 35 MPH Zone.

As Sampson was travelling east on Pitney Street , he began turning right onto North Keystone where Sergeant Hoffman says he attempted to warn the driver of oncoming traffic. From that point Hoffman says that Sampson intentionally tried to swerve his vehicle into the Sergeant’s car, causing him to slow down and swerve left to avoid impact.

The pursuit eventually ended on SR 220 northbound after Bradford EOC advised them that the New York State Police had set up spike strips on 220.

According to reports state police were successful and spiked Sampson’s left tires. From there the driver crossed into New York State turning onto Chemung Street in Waverly where police successfully spiked the right tires of Sampson’s car making it so his vehicle could only maintain speeds of roughly 20 MPH.

It was at this point that Sampson tried turning right on Cayuta Street and almost struck another NYSP vehicle, it was at this point that state police took lead on the pursuit.

Sergeant Hoffman says it was at this point that the Sampson tried turning left onto a street in Waverly, ramming his vehicle into a New York State Troopers car. Both cars went into a snow bank.

Sampson then refused to get out of the car, locking his doors. The drivers side window had to be broken and Sampson was forcibly removed from his Prius.

Sampson continued to resist and was then tased by Owego police officer Dominic Demuth.

According to the police report, Sampson appeared to be in a altered state of mind and due that and being tased was transported to Robert Packer Hospital.

The pursuit was over an hour long and Sayre police say they were actively pursuing it for roughly 40 minutes.