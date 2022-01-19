Man who caused Bath shelter in place indicted on multiple felony charges

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The man who allegedly caused a shelter in place in Bath two months ago has been indicted on numerous felony and misdemeanor charges.

Kenneth Mikko Jr., 35, was indicted by the Steuben County Grand Jury in connection to the shelter-in-place order placed on the Village of Bath on November 20. That night, Mikko allegedly stole a pickup truck, drove it until it ran out of gas, fled the scene with guns before entering a home on Shannon Street and falsely imprisoning both adults and children and threatening them with the rifles.

Mikko was indicted on the following charges:

Endangering the Welfare of a Child (2 counts)

Burglary (1st-degree)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon (3rd and 4th-degree)

Criminal Use of a Firearm (1st-degree)

Unlawful Imprisonment (4 counts)

Menacing (4 counts)

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property (4th-degree)

Tampering with Physical Evidence

Grand Larceny (2 counts)

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

The indictment also said that Mikko had been previously convicted of a felony crime at the time of the shelter in place.

After he was arrested, Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested him twice while he was incarcerated in the County Jail for allegedly throwing his own feces at a corrections officer and for damaging a cell door window by “repeatedly striking it with a food tray.”