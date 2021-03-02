Mansfield University planning return to in-person learning in Fall 2021

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Mansfield University says they intend to return to in-person classes and events for the 2021-22 academic year.

“As students and their families plan for the upcoming academic year, we wanted to share our intent to return to a more traditional campus setting in the fall,” explained Dr. Charles Patterson, President of Mansfield University. “We understand that situations surrounding the coronavirus pandemic may alter those plans and we will continue to follow guidance from public health officials to inform our decisions.”

The expectation of increased COVID-19 vaccine availability, along with mitigation techniques that have been employed in the last year, allows the University to plan for a return to in-person experiences for the fall semester. Some at-a-distance options will remain in place where appropriate.

The Fall ’21 term will begin on Monday, August 23. As the University plans for the upcoming academic year, New Student Orientation sessions will be held virtually this summer. Planning for face-to-face welcome week activities, known as Mountie Days, is underway. Mountie Days, held the week prior to the start of the fall term, assists new students in their transition to college life.

Similar to previous semesters during the pandemic, the University will develop contingency plans should instruction and events need to pivot to an alternative mode of delivery at any time.

Strategies employed during the 2020-21 academic year allowed the University to mitigate the risk of infection. Those strategies included rapid antigen testing, a transition to primarily remote instruction, reducing the campus resident population, work-from-home options for faculty and staff, increased sanitation, and adapting the campus to promote safety.

Additional plans and information about the upcoming academic year will be announced as soon as decisions are made. The Mansfield University Health & Safety Plan and other resources related to the coronavirus pandemic can be accessed at mansfield.edu/health.