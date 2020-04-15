Mansfield University ‘Colleges Against Cancer’ to host virtual Relay for Life

MANSFIELD, P.A. (WETM) – The Mansfield University ‘Colleges Against Cancer’ student organization will host a virtual Relay for Life to raise funds for cancer research.

Mansfield University students organize the Relay for Life event each year, but have transitioned to a virtual relay in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We never anticipated a situation like this but are beyond grateful that we could have the show go on despite the setback,” explained senior Chelsea Thomas, event chair of MU Relay for Life. “We hope everyone enjoys this uniquely amazing experience.”

Participants of the virtual relay are asked to select one hour on Friday, April 17 to walk in support of the event.

The walk can be done on a treadmill or outside on a trail or sidewalk while maintaining appropriate social distancing practices.

Relay walkers are encouraged to post on social media with the hashtag #StilliWalk and #MansfieldVirtualRelay to show support for the cause.

To follow along with the virtual relay, visit the Mansfield University Relay for Life Instagram page @mu_relay4life.

Donations to the Mansfield University Virtual Relay for Life can be made at https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=97365