Mansfield University Greek Life expected to continue amid Bloomsburg decision, integration

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Greek Life at Mansfield University is expected to stay in place through the anticipated PASSHE integration with Bloomsburg University after their decision to cut ties with fraternities and sororities.

The decision by Bloomsburg University comes after a wrongful death lawsuit was filed in state court.

According to the lawsuit, Bloomsburg freshman Justin King was invited to a fraternity rush party in September 2019 where he became intoxicated and fell to his death. University rules stated freshmen must earn at least 12 credits before they can be recruited to a fraternity or sorority.

Officials at Bloomsburg University stated that their decision to cut ties with Greek Life is due to “an ongoing investigation.”

Mansfield University freezes in-state tuition for 2021-22 academic year

In April the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Board of Governors voted to integrate Mansfield University with Lock Haven and Bloomsburg Universities. Integration means one leadership team managing one budget for the three universities and an integrated faculty, but it isn’t expected to bring changes to Mansfield’s Greek Life.

Fraternity and Sorority Life has enhanced the educational experience for thousands of students at Mansfield University and will continue to be an important part of the vibrant college life on campus. In addition to the leadership and educational opportunities these organizations provide, the Mansfield University Greek community takes pride in giving their time to local and national philanthropies and completing numerous community services projects. Over the years, fraternity and sorority members have raised approximately $80,000 for charity and have donated more than 5,000 hours of community service. Mansfield University Spokesperson

Mansfield currently has six Greek organizations: Alpha Sigma Alpha, Alpha Sigma Tau, Delta Zeta, Phi Sigma Kappa, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, and Zeta Tau Alpha.

Mansfield University President leaving for Shippensburg University

Alpha Sigma Tau and Zeta Tau Alpha have been associated with Mansfield University since the late 1890s.

This report includes information from WBRE’S Nicole Rogers on Bloomsburg University’s Greek Life.