Mansfield University increases total enrollment 7.8% in Fall 2020

MANSFIELD, P.A. (WETM) – According to Mansfield University, the university announced a 7.8% increase in total headcount enrollment for fall 2020 compared to fall 2019.

This marks the second consecutive year of enrollment growth for the university.

The overall headcount enrollment at Mansfield University has grown by 9.5% since fall 2018. This makes it the largest two-year increase for the state system university.

“I think we’ll continue to see enrollment increases like I said the eight percent was a significant increase for us this year. It shows that more students are choosing Mansfield, but we’re seeing more students from outside of a 100-mile radius of campus. More students are selecting Mansfield University that perhaps we’re looking at other institutions or were uncertain about coming to a destination campus—those students are coming to Mansfield University, as well as the regional student cohort that we serve in this area,” said Mansfield University President, Charles Patterson.

While the fall 2020 semester is just beginning, preparation is already underway for spring 2021. registration for spring classes begins in mid-October.

Dr. Patterson says they will continue to design the curriculum based on the environment.