Mansfield University moving to online courses

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Mansfield University is suspending all face-to-face classes for one week beginning on Monday, March 16 as they transition all classes to online modules.

The Mansfield campus will remain open.

To the Mansfield University Community:

We have continued to monitor the latest information regarding the impact of COVID-19 at the global, national, state, and regional levels. As you are probably aware, the World Health Organization has declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. Yesterday, Dr. Rachel Levine, PA’s Secretary of Health, indicated during a press conference that her office was supportive of colleges and universities shifting their instruction to distance learning.

Although there are no known cases of COVID-19 on our campus or in our immediate region at this time, out of an abundance of caution-and with the health and welfare of our campus community as our priority-we have decided to suspend face-to-face instruction for one week (beginning Monday March 16) as we transition all of our instruction to online modalities. Courses that are already being taught online will continue without interruption; all other courses will resume instruction in an online format on Monday, March 23.

To be very clear, this action does not mean that the campus is closed. Instead, it means we will use the week of March 16 to prepare for the transition of our face-to-face classes and select student support services to online modalities. We will proceed as follows:

This decision is about CHOICE.

All Mansfield University students living on campus may choose one of two options: 1.) Students may choose to move out of the residence halls and return home for the remainder of the Spring semester, or 2.) Students may choose to remain in the residence halls.

No matter which option is chosen, all students will be completing their course work online. We are giving students these options because each student’s situation is different, and some students (including international students and those who do not have reliable internet connectivity at home) may prefer to stay on campus.

Please note that students who remain on campus will not necessarily stay in their current rooms. Instead, we will consolidate the remaining residential students, using appropriate social distancing measures, to one or two residence halls for the remainder of the semester. Campus dining services will continue, though in a limited capacity.

Further details regarding the logistics for moving out of (or remaining in) the residence halls will be communicated to students by Residence Life staff.

Campus resources for students choosing to remain residing on campus will be available. Online resources will also be available to students who choose to return home.

Faculty will use the week of March 16 to prepare for shifting the instruction of face-to-face courses to online modalities. Support and training sessions will be scheduled to assist faculty with this transition.

Courses already online will continue without interruption.

Internships, clinicals, field experiences, and student teaching assignments will continue as scheduled, provided that the host institution has not suspended operations or otherwise discontinued such experiences. Students should continue reporting to such sites as long as they are feeling well. Likewise, faculty should continue to supervise student teachers, interns, those in clinical settings, and those conducting field experiences provided that the sites remain open and the faculty member is well.

Staff will continue to report to work until otherwise notified, unless they are not feeling well.

All students and employees should regularly check their Mansfield email accounts and the Mansfield University’s homepage for updates. We intend to complete the Spring 2020 semester on time. To our students: your professors will communicate with you via email to share details about the transition of your courses.

Faculty who lack reliable internet connectivity and/or sufficient internet-accessible devices at home may come to campus and use the computer resources in their offices to facilitate online instruction.

Academic Affairs leadership and the faculty union will continue to consult on a regular basis and work together to address any issues or concerns that arise as we transition to online instruction.

Ongoing PSAC spring sports competitions will continue with enhanced precautions for student athletes, pending additional guidance from the PSAC and NCAA.

Commencement is still planned for the end of the spring semester. Information for planning can be found at https://www.mansfield.edu/commencement.

As mentioned in a previous communication, all university-sponsored travel is cancelled for faculty, staff, and students, including (but not limited to) professional development and other non-essential business activities. Non-essential travel includes regional, state-wide, national, and international travel.

On-campus events being attended by, or coordinated in concert with, external visitors (such as a campus visit day) are being assessed on case-by-case basis. We will be in touch with the assigned campus coordinators for these events to discuss the ability to either move forward, cancel, or postpone a scheduled event to a later date. Check the Event Cancellations and Updates page for the current status of these events: https://www.mansfield.edu/cancellations/events.cfm

We will continue monitoring guidance from the State System, the CDC, and other federal sources, the U.S. Department of Education, and the Pennsylvania Departments of Health and Education to ensure any actions we take comply with such guidance and take advantage of resources being made available.

There will be many questions about this process. We will continue to communicate on a daily basis with any updates, and all updates will be posted to Mansfield’s COVID-19 Resources page: https://www.mansfield.edu/alerts/coronavirus.cfm

We understand that this transition will cause disruption and inconvenience to our campus community, but the potential consequences of not acting could far outweigh any short-term disruptions. We believe this is the right decision for our campus under the circumstances. We support our students and our employees, and their health and safety is our priority. Our faculty, staff, and administration are committed to helping our students in every way possible so that they can complete the Spring 2020 semester successfully and on time.

Charles E. Patterson, PhD, President – Mansfield University of Pennsylvania