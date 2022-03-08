Mansfield University raises Ukraine flag

MANSFIELD, P.A. (WETM) – On Tuesday, March 8th, Mansfield University raised a Ukrainian flag on campus in solidarity with the people of Ukraine during the ongoing Russian invasion.

The flag was raised at 12:30 PM on the lawn just outside of Elliott Hall, alongside the American and Pennsylvania flags. Residents were invited to join the event and show their support to Ukraine with the University’s community members.

The University’s Senate President Jonathan Rothermel collaborated with the University’s provost officers last week to organize the event. Jon stated that the event was a really worthwhile resolution to introduce.

“It is probably the first one of its kind in my years serving at the University Senate,” said Jon. “Putin finds himself in the wrong side of history. The whole world is condemning this invasion and we wanted to lend a greater voice to the outrage.”

The Ukrainian flag on campus is just one step in Jon’s plan for getting the University involved in showing their support. As an associate political science professor, Jon is also continuing to bring up the Russian invasion conversation in his classes throughout the campus. A forum where students have the opportunity to ask questions and share their thoughts on the invasion is currently being organized and will likely be held after Spring Break.

Jon further states that a professor from Bloomsburg University, a close sister school to Mansfield University, has relatives over at Ukraine. He hopes to invite the professor over for a more unique point of view on the invasion, which will be beneficial for him, his students, and the University as a whole.