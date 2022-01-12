Mansfield University to return to in-person learning for Spring semester

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mansfield University FOR WEB_1445209159171.jpg

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) — Mansfield University announced they will return to in-person learning for the upcoming Spring semester.

The semester will begin on Monday, Jan. 24, and will incorporate health and wellness protocols across campus.

All students that live on campus, regardless of vaccination status, are required to test negative for COVID-19 with a University-provided rapid test prior to moving into the residence halls.

Free testing will be available for all students and employees upon request, open testing clinics will be held throughout the semester as well.

Masks will continue to be required for all indoor campus spaces and while using University transportation. KN95 and surgical masks will be provided to the campus community.

Mansfield University encourages all students and employees to receive their COVID-19 vaccine and booster, optional on-campus vaccination clinics will be held during the spring semester.

The Mansfield University Health and Safety Plan is available here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Pennsylvania News
Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now