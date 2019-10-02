Manufacturing Day a success in Bath

BATH N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County industrial development agency partnered with the Bath Central School District and the Campbell – Savona School District, along with Mercury Corporation.

This was aimed to showcase opportunities in manufacturing fields to eighth-grade students in both districts. Representatives from a variety of local organizations exhibited topics such as design and machining.

This was in an effort to attract attention to opportunities in technical fields.

“For a little while I wanted to do architectural design and heavy equipment,” said Eighth-Grader Adam Mault. “I think some of the stuff they showed today was pretty cool,” continued Mault.

His fellow student echoed those thoughts.

“Just to hear that even you are not perfect in math or science, you can keep working at it,” said Eighth-grader Gracie Lindmark.

Both students said they are equally excited about their future as well as their fellow classmates and look forward to the road ahead.