BENTLEY CREEK, Pa. (WETM) — Douglas Fay, Co-owner of Fay’s Maple Products is already boiling sap from his acres of maple trees on his farm in Bradford County, preparing for the annual Fay’s Maple Products Pancake Days.

From March 25 through the 26, Fay’s will be holding an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast, raising money for local community organizations through the Lion’s Club.

“The Lion’s Club uses the money to buy glasses for local people,” Fay said, “We donate to Leader Dog For The Blind, cancer victims, fire victims, any kind of local charity we donate to it to help support the community,” he said.

Fay says the breakfast was postponed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with 2022 seeing around 2/3 of the usual attendance of around 1,700 people for the weekend.

Fay says that syrup production in 2022 wasn’t as good as in previous years, but got them through the season, with this year’s production already starting early.

“Usually it’s about an eight to 10-week season,” Fay said, “usually those 10 weeks are mid-February through the end of March, maybe early April,” he said. “I think it’s starting now through January to the end of March,” he said.

The breakfast is a well-known local tradition for many in the Twin Tiers, as it’s been held in the same barn on Fay’s farm since the 1980s, with Fay himself being a third-generation maple farmer, starting with his grandfather in 1937.

Pancake Days will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both days in March. Fay’s Maple Products can be found at 10640 Berwick Turnpike, Columbia Cross roads, Pa. Tickets for the breakfast can be bought at the door, with no pre-purchase required.