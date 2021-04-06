Marijuana Regulations in New York: What you should know

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As of Wednesday, New Yorkers can possess up to three ounces of cannabis under a legalization bill signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

One of the most important things local law enforcement officials are trying to communicate with the public is that it is still illegal to drive while impaired.

The law legalizes marijuana for adults 21 and up, moving toward the possible creation of a $4.2 billion industry.

According to the Steuben County District Attorney, Brooks Baker, there has not been a whole lot of guidance from the state as yet.

Baker says the statutes have not been sent out yet, also stating, it’s very early in the process.

“The most low level, marijuana offenses, are no longer offenses and that’s something that we’re getting that point across to our law enforcement folks now. It is still against the law to use marijuana, become impaired, and drive a vehicle. There’ll be some growing pains for law enforcement as we kind of figure out what we’re supposed to do what we’re not supposed to do under these new laws,” said Baker.

New Yorkers can’t smoke or vape cannabis in locations prohibited by state law, which includes workplaces, colleges and universities, hospitals and within 100 feet of a school.

Baker says their next meeting regarding the legalization of marijuana in the state will be sometime in mid-April.

This is a developing story.