Mark Twain Studies to accept submissions for Quarry Farm Fireplace Creative Writing Contest

ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) – The Center for Mark Twain Studies is currently accepting submissions for the annual Quarry Farm Fireplace Creative Writing, open to students in grades second through sixth.

Students are encouraged to create a fable, based on the fireplace tiles, much like Mark Twain did with his children.

“I think that one of the most important things that the Mark Twain Center wants to do is instill the legacy of Mark Twain. That’s something we can all be proud of,” said Dr. Joseph Lemak, the director of the Center for Mark Twain Studies at Elmira College.

To make a submission click here.

The deadline for submissions is this Friday, April 24.