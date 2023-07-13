ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Historical Society regrets to announce the cancellation of the Twin Country Summer Tours for the 2023 season.

According to a release by the Chemung County Historical Society, the cancellation is a result of staffing shortages with the tour bus.

“…we were not able to secure a permanent driver for the bus and, thus, not able to guarantee that we could operate every day we planned,” said Bruce Whitemarsh, Director of the Chemung County Historical Society. “We at the CCHS are certainly disappointed and we will be working with our partners to develop new plans moving forward,” Whitmarsh said.

With the in-person tours being canceled, members from the Chemung County Chamber of Commerce encourage visitors to utilize the self-guided tour. The document has all of the locations the trolley tour would visit, as well as information about each location.