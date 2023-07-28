ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Although the Mark Twain Summer Tours were canceled for the 2023 season because of the lack of bus drivers to run the trolly, it hasn’t stopped one local man from showing others key items during Mark Twain’s time.

Samuel Draper, the director for the Mark Twain Tours, takes guests around Elmira to visit some of the key locations that were around during the time of Mark Twain.

Draper takes guests to Twain’s study at Elmira College, Park Church, the Mark Twain Building, along with other locations.

“I primarily focus on the Victorian history of Elmira, which included Mark Twain who coined the gilded age,” Draper said.

As an additional bonus, Draper dresses up as Mark Twain, to take guests around the various sites, and can even be seen walking around Wisner Marker on Thursdays.

If you’re looking to book a tour with Draper, you can do so by going to Mark Twain Tours Facebook page.