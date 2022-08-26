ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)-Trolley Master, Mark Delgrosso, from Trolley into Twain Country is retiring after 20 years of service.

He is retiring Saturday, August 27th a 3:00 as another summer of Trolley tours ends. Within the 20 years, Delgrosso has given over 5,000 tours. The guided tours depart from 415 East Water Street in Elmira.

If you are interested in taking one of Mark’s final tours they depart on the hour from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 27th. The guided tours are on an air-conditioned tour bus and tickets can be purchased from the Chemung Valley History Museum.

The tour is an hour long narrated tour of Elmira and the history of the area. Reservations are highly suggested but not required. To sign up for the tour or to purchase tickets go to the Chemung Valley History Museum Information Desk. Ticket prices are $10 for adults, $5 for those 5-18 years and free for children 4 and under. Complimentary admission to the museum is included with trolley ticket purchase. To make a reservation or if you have any questions reach out to 607-734-4167.

According to the Chemung County Chamber of Commerce the summer trolley tours have ran for 35 years and is a joint effort between the City of Elmira, Chemung County, the Chemung County Historical Society, Terp’s Enterprises and the Chemung County Chamber of Commerce. There is an intern to replace Delgrosso for next season that has been mentored to take his place in 2023.