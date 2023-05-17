CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — The Corning Radisson, soon to be Corning Hilton, has announced a community entertainment event going from May till the fall.

Market Street Social LIVE started in May and provides three days of live music for guests and the community to enjoy each week.

Bands will be at the outside patio every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday of each week from 6-9 p.m., or the event will be held inside at times of bad weather.

As part of the show, guests can enjoy local wines, beers, and craft cocktails paired with a chef-crafted menu made up of all-new kitchen staff as the hotel continues to transition into the Hilton.

Coming up for the 18th, 19th, and 20th will be Sam Swanson on Thursday, Blue Eyed Soul on Friday, and Brian Huges on Saturday.