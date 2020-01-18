Martin Luther King breakfast a celebration of life and legacy

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM – TV) – Residents and community leaders came together to have breakfast in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The breakfast was held at the Radisson Hotel in Corning.

The Elmira-Corning Chapter of the NAACP hosted the annual breakfast celebration.

“The theme of this year’s breakfast is unity in the community, said Director of African American affairs Brandon Hicks. “We have folks all around the Southern Tier who celebrate the life and legacy of Doctor King. Figure out ways to come together in the future to create a more unified community,” continued Hicks.

Everyone was able to attend and enjoy a fresh and hot meal as a panel spoke on today’s theme of the event which was “unity in the community.”

Those at today’s festivities said this year’s celebration emphasizes Dr. King’s lasting historical impact on history.

“The times we live in in 2020, we still should not face the division and situations we face based on the color of our skin, so creating unity in the community is extremely important,” Lorri Thornton.

Both expressed that this was a vital day to explain what Dr. King’s legacy has meant to so many people in the world.



Monday, January 20th is the celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day it celebrates the life and achievements of Martin Luther King Jr an influential American Civil Rights leader.