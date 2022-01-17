Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy continues in the Twin Tiers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Martin Luther King Jr. was fatally shot on April 4th, 1968 on the balcony of the Lorraine motel in Memphis. Saturday would have been King’s 93rd birthday.

“We can not walk alone,” Martin Luther King Jr. A quote that has become this year’s motto for the Elmira Corning chapter of the NAACP’s Martin Luther King Jr. Virtual celebration.

“We all remember the dream, but we can’t keep dreaming. We need to activate the dream. If we keep celebrating it means, we need to be walking,” said Georgia Verdier, President, Elmira/Corning Chapter of NAACP

Martin Luther king jr. instilled power in the nation to fight against issues that have yet to disappear to this day. The world honors his footprint toward equal rights and freedom and his commitment to segregation and discrimination towards African Americans.

“The things that he addressed, the issues, and concerns are just as relevant today as they were during his lifetime,” said Verdier

While the nation embraces Martin Luther King Jr. for having a dream and his focus for fairness and equality years later. There are concerns like voter rights are surfacing that have not been addressed.

“Martin Luther King Jr. legacy is powerful. Power is never given by the oppressor, it must be demanded from the oppressed,” said Dr. Stephen, Political Analyst

Local organizations like the NAACP of Elmira and corning continue to devote their energy to unifying the community. Holidays like this one serve as a reminder of what Martin Luther king Jr.’s dream represented.

the impact that Martin Luther King jr. has had on this country should not just be celebrated on one day and vanish the rest of the year.

Going forward activating the dream and coming together as one stands as the theme. The NAACP of Elmira and Corning will pay homage to his legacy and lifetime contributions this Thursday, January 20th at 6:30 pm virtually.