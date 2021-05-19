Masks still required in Guthrie facilities

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — On May 19, Guthrie announced they are still requiring masks within its facilities.

Guthrie announced this news in a press release as follows:

While we are encouraged that the new CDC guidelines for vaccinated individuals no longer require the use of masks in many situations, these guidelines do not apply in healthcare settings.

Guthrie continues to require all staff, patients and visitors to wear masks in all facilities.

We remain committed to protecting our patients, who rely on us to provide care in safe surroundings. We appreciate the community’s continued cooperation with this important public health measure.