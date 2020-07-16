Matt’s Place owner allegedly threatened Governor after liquor license was suspended for serving alcohol during shutdown

BEAVER DAMS, N.Y. (WETM) – Matt O’Dell, the owner of Matt’s Place in Beaver Dams, allegedly threatened New York Governor Andrew Cuomo when State Police arrived to post a liquor license suspension at his business.

The liquor license for Matt’s Place was suspended on May 13 following an investigation on May 7 that found “eight to ten patrons seated at the bar consuming bottled, canned and draft beers,” a violation of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order earlier this year to cease on-premise service of food and alcohol due to COVID-19.

Some restrictions have since been lifted in parts of New York as part of the phased reopening plan, but the license suspension remains in effect for Matt’s Place.

On May 13, members of the New York State Liquor Authority and New York State Police went to Matt’s Place to post the suspension order. According to the SLA report acquired by WETM, O’Dell “was extremely agitated” and asked why he couldn’t get a warning for the violation.

O’Dell then went on to say that the Governor’s order was not necessary in Schuyler County due to the low number of COVID-19 cases and said several times that the situation was “bulls—.”

Then, according to the report, O’Dell allegedly told the investigators and State Police that he should “just shoot Cuomo” because the Executive Order would send him into bankruptcy.

The report says that O’Dell immediately retracted his statement to the State Police saying that “he’s just kidding, he didn’t mean it, he was just venting, don’t arrest me.”

18 News reached out to O’Dell via the bar’s phone number and left a voice mail asking for comment regarding the May 13 incident. The report did not mention any actions by New York State Police, who were also contacted by WETM for comment regarding the incident.

O’Dell was advised that he can continue to serve food from his business but that he could not sell alcohol.

On May 21, the State Liquor Authority also received an online complaint from a citizen that Matt’s Place was “selling and serving at the bar out the back door.” No additional reports have been made public by the State Liquor Authority regarding this complaint.

The reports from May 7, 13, and subsequent investigations can be viewed below in their entirety. Phone numbers and emails for various agencies have been redacted.

O’Dell was issued a $5,000 penalty for failure to comply with local regulations and failure to supervise in connection to the May 7 investigation.

In May O’Dell spoke with 18 News about the investigation and warned other businesses “if you are doing it, you are going to get caught, you are going to get in trouble, use me as an example not to do what I did.”

The fine was due by July 24, and it is not known whether O’Dell has paid that fine.