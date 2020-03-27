Meals on Wheels of Chemung County in need of donations

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Meals on Wheels of Chemung County had to cancel their biggest fundraiser, Nite at Races, due to the Coronavirus outbreak causing a trickle-down effect hurting their that cancelation has taken a toll on their budget causing them to go extremely over budget.

Executive Director of Meals of Wheels of Chemung County Darlene Ike stressed how important it is for people to donate if they can as they are continuing to provide meals for the community.

“The one thing is we are seeing an influx of people needing our service so not only are we at the point but we are maxing ourselves out but now we are seeing even more people need us,” Ike said, “so that is why we are trying to ramp up our food production and purchasing.”

Meals on Wheels are always looking for volunteers. Many volunteers had to stop because they have compromised immune systems. You can sign up to volunteer by going to their website and signing up for future dates.

There are many ways to donate such as going to their website and clicking the donate button on the homepage, call (607) 734-9535, or send in a check made out to Meals on Wheels Chemung to 409 Williams St, Elmira.