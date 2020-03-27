Meals on Wheels of Chemung County in need of donations

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Meals on Wheels of Chemung County had to cancel their biggest fundraiser, Nite at Races, due to the Coronavirus outbreak causing a trickle-down effect hurting their that cancelation has taken a toll on their budget causing them to go extremely over budget.

Executive Director of Meals of Wheels of Chemung County Darlene Ike stressed how important it is for people to donate if they can as they are continuing to provide meals for the community.

“The one thing is we are seeing an influx of people needing our service so not only are we at the point but we are maxing ourselves out but now we are seeing even more people need us,” Ike said, “so that is why we are trying to ramp up our food production and purchasing.”

Meals on Wheels are always looking for volunteers. Many volunteers had to stop because they have compromised immune systems. You can sign up to volunteer by going to their website and signing up for future dates.

There are many ways to donate such as going to their website and clicking the donate button on the homepage, call (607) 734-9535, or send in a check made out to Meals on Wheels Chemung to 409 Williams St, Elmira.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now