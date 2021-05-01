Medina Spirit wins Kentucky Derby

John Velazquez, right, rides Medina Spirit ahead of Florent Geroux aboard Mandaloun to win the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

(WETM) – Medina Spirit wins 147th running of the Kentucky Derby, the first leg of the Triple Crown. Mandaloun and Hot Rod Charlie finished in second and third respectively.

Medina Spirit’s odds ahead of the Derby were 12-1, well behind the front-runner, Known Agenda. As a yearling, Medina Spirits was purchased for $1,000 and now he is the winner of one of the biggest races of the year.

With this win, trainer Bob Baffert breaks the Kentucky Derby record, winning seven times in his career. Jockey John Velazquez won his fourth Kentucky Derby as well.

Full order of finish in the 2021 Kentucky Derby:

  1. Medina Spirit
  2. Mandaloun
  3. Hot Rod Charlie
  4. Essential Quality
  5. O Besos
  6. Midnight Bourbon
  7. Keepmeinmind
  8. Helium
  9. Known Agenda
  10. Highly Motivated
  11. Sainthood
  12. Like the King
  13. Bourbonic
  14. Hidden Stash
  15. Brooklyn Strong
  16. Super Stock
  17. Rock Your World
  18. Dynamic One
  19. Soup and Sandwich
  20. King Fury (SCRATCH)

The Preakness Stakes is the next leg of the Triple Crown and it will be run on May 15 on NBC Sports.

