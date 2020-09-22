Member of HCSD Transportation Department tested positive for COVID-19

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – An employee of the Horseheads Central School District’s Transportation Department has tested positive for COVID-19, according to school officials.
Dr. Thomas Douglas, Superintendent of Schools, issued the following statement Monday.
Statement:
The district was informed today that a member of our Transportation Department staff has tested positive for COVID-19. We are working with the Chemung County Health Department and following all required protocols. We informed all direct contacts of the individual who are employed at the Transportation Department, and they are all quarantined. We also informed parents of students who are secondary contacts of the individual. Because the district transports students to private schools in our area, we also informed administration at these schools.
We are working on a transportation plan for the affected bus runs. We will share that information with those families who are affected.
We wish to assure our families and community that our buses are sanitized and disinfected each day and in between bus runs. We remind everyone of the importance of wearing masks, practicing social distance, and washing hands thoroughly and often.
Dr. Thomas J. Douglas
Superintendent of Schools