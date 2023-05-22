(WETM) — Memorial Day is coming closer, and with that, comes the announcement of parades happening in cities, towns, and villages all across the Twin Tiers.

Broken down by county, here are some of the notable Memorial Day parades happening on Monday, May 29.

Chemung County

City of Elmira – May 29 at 9:30 a.m.

Elmira Heights – May 29 at 11 a.m.

Horseheads – May 29 at 2 p.m.

Steuben County

Painted Post – May 29 from 10 a.m. to noon

Hornell – May 29 at 9:30 a.m. with a memorial service following the parade

Avoca – May 29 at 10 a.m.

Tioga County, Pa.

Wellsboro – May 29 at 10:30 a.m. with a ceremony at 11 a.m. and a lunch to follow at Wellsboro Post 4907.

Knoxville – May 29 at 12:30 p.m.

Millerton – May 29, 10 a.m. lineup and 11 a.m. start time.

Bradford County

Sayre, Waverly, Athens parade – May 29 at 10 a.m.

This current list will be updated as more announcements of parades become available.