MESHOPPEN, Pa. (WETM) — A Pa. man has been sentenced for a police chase that took place in March of 2022 in Bradford County.

According to the sentencing report, Dustin Johnson, 36, was sentenced to incarceration in the Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for two to five years, with fines of $500.

The sentencing stems from a March 2022 arrest where Johnson led police on a high speed through Tuscarora Township.

Johnson’s vehicle had blown a tire while fleeing police, resulting in the vehicle driving on the rim. Shortly after, police performed a pit maneuver onto Johnson’s vehicle, bringing it to a stop.

Johnson fled on foot into a neighboring house before police entered the residence and took him into custody. When searched, police found Methamphetamine and Oxycodone pills along with a pipe and a digital scale.

Johnson is being sentenced for the offense of Fleeing and Eluding, a felony in the third degree, and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.