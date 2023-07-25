OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – Shredding companies in Owego agree to settlement after accusations of violating the Clean Air Act.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, Upstate Shredding, LLC and Weitsman Shredding, LLC will pay a $400,000 penalty and install new pollution control technology to reduce the amount of harmful chemicals, primarily volatile organic compounds (VOCs), that they release into the air per a settlement agreement with the EPA and the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Thanks to EPA’s action, people in Owego will breathe cleaner air and be safer from harmful pollution,” said Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia. “This proposed settlement ensures that the company secures proper pollution controls at the facility and meets environmental requirements.”

Under this consent decree, the new pollution control equipment that the companies will be installing will prevent over 70 tons of VOCs from going into the air. The VOCs are formed when plastics, paints and oils in the scrap metal become hot and vaporize during shredding. Exposure to these VOCs may cause cancer, eye irritation, respiratory problems and damage to the nervous system. This required equipment will also reduce the formation of ground-level ozone, which can be harmful to human health and the environment.

The shredding companies agreed to the settlement after a complaint accused them of violating the Clean Air Act claiming that the companies failed to install pollution controls on their metal shredding facility. This caused excess emissions of VOCs into the atmosphere. It was also found that the companies failed to obtain federal and state air permits, which is required by law.

The proposed consent decree, lodged with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York, is subject to a 30 day public comment period and final court approval.

For more information, view the proposed consent decree and give comments, please visit this page.