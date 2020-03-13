Meth lab discovered in the village of Bath

Bath, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Bath Police Department arrested Harold G. Wagner, age 32, of Bath, N.Y. for Unlawful Manufacture of Methamphetamine in the 2nd Degree.

On March 10 Bath Police assisted New York State Police on a warrant check for Warner.

During a consent search of the residence a methamphetamine lab was discovered. Narcotics and a vast amount of drug paraphernalia were recovered.

An infant child was also in the residence with her mother and more arrests are pending. Child Protective Services were contacted immediately responded to assist.

Warner was on parole for Unlawful Manufacture of Methamphetamine in the Second Degree with a child less than 16 present in the City of Hornell. Warner was taken to the Steuben County Jail.