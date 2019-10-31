Michael Gill named Elmira Heights superintendent

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Michael Gill has been named Elmira Heights superintendent.

The Elmira Heights Central School District Board of Education has selected Michael Gill as the new superintendent of schools. He was appointed interim assistant superintendent at the October 30 board meeting and will work with Superintendent Mary Beth Fiore until her retirement. Gill will assume the superintendent position on January 1, 2020.

Gill taught art at Thomas A. Edison High School from 1999-2010 and also served as the Dean of Students from 2009-10. He was appointed Middle School Principal in the Canisteo-Greenwood Central School District in 2010. Gill went on to serve in the Canaseraga Central School District as a PreK-12 Building Principal and then Superintendent of Schools. He is currently an Assistant Principal at Corning-Painted Post High School.

Gill earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree and certification in education from Elmira College. He received school building and district leader certification from SUNY Brockport.

“The Elmira Heights Board of Education is proud to announce that Mr. Michael Gill will be our new Superintendent of Schools effective January 1, 2020. We are excited that a former Heights teacher is now coming back to lead our district,” said Board of Education President Harry Blish. “His enthusiasm and knowledge of our district are indeed bonuses to our district. The Board of Education wishes him the best as he leads our district onward and upward.”

“Elmira Heights has always been known as a fantastic school district serving a proud community,” said Gill. “I am honored to rejoin the Elmira Heights family, the place where I started my teaching career 20 years ago. During the past 10 years since leaving Elmira Heights, I have had the chance to learn and lead in three different, but great school districts. These experiences will serve me well as I take the baton from Ms. Mary Beth Fiore, the Elmira Heights School District Chief for the past 18 years. I look forward to the challenge, and I look forward to working with the Elmira Heights school board, community, families, faculty and staff as we help ensure our students reach new heights,” continued Gill.