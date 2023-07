JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WETM) – A Johnson City Middle School Principal is behind bars right now after being arrested for rape of a victim under the age of 17 and luring a child to a vehicle.

Daniel Robert Erickson, 55, of Greene, New York was taken into custody on July 7. He is currently in the Broome County Correctional Facility.

Information is very limited at this time, but we will provide you with more information as soon as it is made available to us.