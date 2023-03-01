MILLERTON, Pa. (WETM) — Pennsylvania State Police have released a report for an ongoing investigation into a Millerton man stating $40,000 was stolen from his residence.

According to the report, state police were sent to a residence on 2nd Street in Millerton on Jan. 9.

They say the 36-year-old victim reported that $40,000 in cash had been taken from an unlocked gun safe inside the residence.

Police say the event could have taken place anytime between November 1, 2022, to January 6, 2023.

The incident is being classified as a burglary into a residence with no forced entry, the investigation is ongoing.