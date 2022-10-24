MILLPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — Millport’s mayor, Mike Damon, told 18 News the Village’s boil water advisory is still in effect after a leak last week.

18 News spoke with Mayor Damon who said the Village will “not know anything” until Wednesday, October 26.

Mayor Damon previously told 18 News that the leak that sprung in the water system on Oct. 19 has been found and repaired. He explained that the leak stemmed from a fire the same morning.

A tanker truck drew thousands of gallons of water to put out the blaze, but Damon said when the water was shut off, all the water being drawn got backed up with no place to go, springing a leak in a weak pipe.