MILLPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — An update has been made regarding the boil water advisory that was issued Thursday to the Village of Millport.

According to Mayor Michael Damon, the advisory has been lifted. Damon told 18 News that it required two negative water tests to deem that the water is once again safe.

They got the notice of it being clear sometime after 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The advisory stemmed from an apparent water main break in the village that issued all customers the received the water to boil it.