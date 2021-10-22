Millport man arrested on multiple felony weapon, drug charges in Waverly

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Waverly Police have arrested a Millport man on multiple weapon and drug-related felony charges.

Jordan Michael Blake, 28, was arrested on October 19 around 12:40 a.m. after an investigation into a suspicious vehicle parked at a local business in the Village of Waverly, N.Y.

He faces six total felony charges, a misdemeanor charge, and multiple violations of motor vehicle laws.

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd (C-Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd (sub 5ii D-Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd (sub 1 D-Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Firearm (E-Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th (A-Misdemeanor)

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th (E-Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th (C-Felony)

Unlicensed Operator

Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Uninsured Motor Vehicle

Switched Plates

Blakewas arraigned in Tioga County, New York CAP Court in Owego, NY and was sent to the Tioga CountyJail to await further legal actions. Bail was set at $5,000.00 cash/$10,000.00 bond