Millport man arrested on multiple felony weapon, drug charges in Waverly

Jordan Michael Blake 10-22-2021

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Waverly Police have arrested a Millport man on multiple weapon and drug-related felony charges.

Jordan Michael Blake, 28, was arrested on October 19 around 12:40 a.m. after an investigation into a suspicious vehicle parked at a local business in the Village of Waverly, N.Y.

He faces six total felony charges, a misdemeanor charge, and multiple violations of motor vehicle laws.

  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd (C-Felony)
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd (sub 5ii D-Felony)
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd (sub 1 D-Felony)
  • Criminal Possession of a Firearm (E-Felony)
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th (A-Misdemeanor)
  • Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th (E-Felony)
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th (C-Felony)
  • Unlicensed Operator
  • Unregistered Motor Vehicle
  • Uninsured Motor Vehicle
  • Switched Plates

Blakewas arraigned in Tioga County, New York CAP Court in Owego, NY and was sent to the Tioga CountyJail to await further legal actions. Bail was set at $5,000.00 cash/$10,000.00 bond

