Millport man arrested on multiple felony weapon, drug charges in Waverly

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Waverly Police have arrested a Millport man on multiple weapon and drug-related felony charges.
Jordan Michael Blake, 28, was arrested on October 19 around 12:40 a.m. after an investigation into a suspicious vehicle parked at a local business in the Village of Waverly, N.Y.
He faces six total felony charges, a misdemeanor charge, and multiple violations of motor vehicle laws.
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd (C-Felony)
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd (sub 5ii D-Felony)
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd (sub 1 D-Felony)
- Criminal Possession of a Firearm (E-Felony)
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th (A-Misdemeanor)
- Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th (E-Felony)
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th (C-Felony)
- Unlicensed Operator
- Unregistered Motor Vehicle
- Uninsured Motor Vehicle
- Switched Plates
Blakewas arraigned in Tioga County, New York CAP Court in Owego, NY and was sent to the Tioga CountyJail to await further legal actions. Bail was set at $5,000.00 cash/$10,000.00 bond