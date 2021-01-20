Minimal ice extent across the Great Lakes and what that means for the Twin Tiers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Early this morning we were dealt yet another round of lake effect snow, which normally begins to start slowing down soon. This year is shaping up to be different. Ice on the Great Lakes currently is virtually non existent. Normally the extent of ice on Lake Erie is roughly around forty percent, but there is none currently. What does this mean for us as we continue to progress through winter? Meteorologist Jake Chalupsky from the National Weather Service in Binghamton helped explain.

“The surface temperature of the water gets colder in relation to the air temperature, then our lake effect season starts to slow down. It might last a few more weeks longer than normal because it is going to take a little bit while longer for the surface temperature of the water to cool down to a point where it’s not generating the lake effect,” said Chalupsky.