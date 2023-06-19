WELLSBORO, P.A. (WETM) – This weekend, Emma Podobinski, a Warrior Run High School graduate, was crowned the 2023 Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen.

Podobinski was awarded a $3,000 educational scholarship and graduated high school just two weeks ago.

“It was such a surreal feeling hearing my name called as the Laurel Queen,” Miss Podobinski said. “I was definitely surprised. I feel so honored and blessed to be queen this year.”

Miss Podobinski was selected as Miss Laurel after competing this weekend against 26 other contestants. Podobinski explains that spending time with the other candidates was one of her favorite parts of the event.

“Spending time with the other candidates was joyful. We shared so many laughs together it was easy to make new friends. We created a group chat to use every day to message each other,” said Miss Podobinski. “The queen coordinators were also amazing. They were like our moms, always ready to help us pin our sashes or fix our dresses. The judges were also lovely to be around. We all shared many conversations with them.”

First runner-up Miss Montoursville Melody Rzeszotarski was awarded a $1,500 scholarship and second runner-up Miss Towanda Katherine West was awarded a $1,000 scholarship. West was also voted as Miss Congeniality by a vote of the queen candidates and awarded an additional $500 scholarship.

The coronation was held in the Wellsboro Area High School auditorium.

For information about upcoming events in Wellsboro, contact the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce at 570-724-1926 or visit the chamber website at www.wellsboropa.com.