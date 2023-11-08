HORNBY, N.Y. (WETM) — A Corning woman who was reported missing has been found dead after an investigation by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

According to police, on Nov. 7, around 11 a.m., a woman from the City of Corning, who had been reported missing over the weekend, was found dead somewhere in the Town of Hornby in Steuben County.

An investigation was conducted as units responded to the scene to collect and protect the evidence in the area.

The investigation is ongoing, and an autopsy is being conducted to figure out the cause of death, among other things. No further information has been released at this time.