WYALUSING, P.A. (WETM) – A hiker in Bradford County was found safe after an hours long search.

Shortly after 1:00 p.m. on July 8, Wyalusing Fire Department was called to assist the Pennsylvania State Police for a reported overdue hiker.

Shortly after, additional resources were called to search the land, air and water in the area of the Marie Antoinette overlook.

According to the Bradford County Department of Public Safety, after several hours of searching, the hiker was found uninjured, but dehydrated.

Wysox, Towanda, Wilmot, North Towanda and Athens Borough Fire Departments along with Guthrie EMS assisted in the search.

No additional information is being released at this time.